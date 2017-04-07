 Cristiano Ronaldo & son cuddle his newborn twins (photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Cristiano Ronaldo & son cuddle his newborn twins (photo)

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo introduced his newborns twins to their big brother Cristiano Jr during their ongoing first family holiday together. He took to his Instagram page today to share a photo of himself and his seven-year-old son cuddling the twins and captioned it; "Blessed"
Posted by at 7/04/2017 09:14:00 pm

2 comments:

tsalz said...

I dey tell u BLESSED

4 July 2017 at 21:19
Jude said...

cristiano ronaldo is a smart dude. if a man is wealthy and has fame, i feel it's best to take the ronaldo route and have surrogate mothers for their kids and spare myself they

headache at least they would be paying for the service they get. there would be no scenarios of baby mama dramas.

4 July 2017 at 21:29

Post a Comment

