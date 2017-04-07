Cristiano Ronaldo & son cuddle his newborn twins (photo)

Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo introduced his newborns twins to their big brother Cristiano Jr during their ongoing first family holiday together. He took to his Instagram page today to share a photo of himself and his seven-year-old son cuddling the twins and captioned it; "Blessed"
2 comments:
I dey tell u BLESSED
cristiano ronaldo is a smart dude. if a man is wealthy and has fame, i feel it's best to take the ronaldo route and have surrogate mothers for their kids and spare myself they
headache at least they would be paying for the service they get. there would be no scenarios of baby mama dramas.
