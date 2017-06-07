Creative Finance Summit

All these evolved without a plan, without government effort and without well-structured financing.
The Creative Nigeria Summit will feature plenary sessions and presentations on themes related to the challenging issues in the creative industry:
1. Fundamentals of Financing Film, Television and Music Production
2. Marketing Film, Television and Music Production
3. The Cinema Business in Nigeria, Case Study of Film house Group
4. The Bank of Industry Experience in Financing Film (Nollyfund)
5. Government’s Role in Funding the Creative Industry
This conference is targeted at the following kind of Audience:
● Television, Film and Music Industry Experts
● Banks, Venture Capital Firms & Institutional Investors
● High Net Worth Individuals
● Copyright Lawyers
● Artistes
● Government Regulatory Agencies
Speakers Include: Kene Mkparu (Film House Group), Jason Njoku (Iroko TV), Alex Okosi (MTV Base), Adeola Bali (Finance Expert) ,Kemi Sulu (Live Nation), Sanjay Kumar (Media Guru) and a host of other key international speakers.
● Venue: Eko Hotel Convention Center
Dates: July 17–18 2017
Visit the website and follow our social media accounts for more information on how to be part of the event: www.creativenigeria.org
1 comment:
Seen
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment