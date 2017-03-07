In May, I posted something about molestation and killing of corps members and reiterated the need for people to show them love. Yesterday at exactly 11.35pm, a group of youth later discovered to be armed robbers invaded the NCCF (Nigerian Christian Corpers Fellowship) lodge at Ngwoaku Isuochi, Ummuneochi LGA of Abia state and carted away with cash, phones, laptops and other cadgets belonging to us. They didn't stop there, they inflicted serious injury on us. Abia state and NYSC should do something because our live is not safe here. If not God, they would have killed us. We are here to serve them but some youths of the community are hostile and deadly. Is it a crime to serve the fatherland? God please fight for us because our voices are feeble. Please share until it gets to the authorities concern. See more photos from the attack after the cut..
Monday, 3 July 2017
Corps members attacked by armed robbers at NCCF lodge, Abia state (photos)
