Container falls on two fully loaded commercial buses in Ojota this morning, 3 passengers rescued alive! (photos)

A freak accident happened in Ojota town very early this morning as a container (cargo truck) fell on two fully loaded commercial buses.
As at press time the total number of dead passengers couldn't be ascertained but 3 passengers have been rescued alive with Lagos State Emergency Management Agency officials on ground. More photos after the cut..
8 comments:
Jesus Wept!
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Oh my Lord.
Ah! This is heartbreaking rending!
For how long shall we continue to loose lives from avoidable accidents what does it take to resurface these roads and even if funds are not available fill the pot holes we're holding government responsible for these loss of lives if you don't fear men at least fear God
We have a stupid government that cannot tell tgese trailer drivers with containers to drive only midnight, I winder how long this will continue
He has stopped weeping.
