'Its a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 3 July 2017
CNN reacts to Trump's WWE video
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/03/2017 01:33:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment