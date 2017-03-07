 CNN reacts to Trump's WWE video | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 3 July 2017

CNN reacts to Trump's WWE video

Sunday morning President Trump's personal Twitter account, which has over 33 million followers, posted a 28-second video edited to show Trump beating up a superimposed logo of CNN in a WWE match in 2007 (Read Here) Now, CNN's public relations department has responded to the president. They wrote:



'Its a sad day when the President of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Clearly, Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, ‎dealing with North Korea and working on his health care bill, he is instead involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office. We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his."
Posted by at 7/03/2017 01:33:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts