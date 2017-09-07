Chloe photos plunged a dagger through my heart: Furious wife of ‘hot felon’ caught with billionaire’s girl reveals she's divorcing him

Melissa says she has barely slept since
learning of the affair when an Instagram user she did not know sent her
the now infamous image of her husband kissing the heiress, with a note
saying: ‘Look at this.’
Twisting her
hands nervously, Melissa, who has lost half a stone through stress,
said: ‘The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my
phone.
‘Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman.
‘I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart.
‘I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.’
She says she immediately tried to reach her
husband, who four days earlier had left their home in sleepy Manteca,
northern California, supposedly on a trip to Turkey to promote a holiday
resort.
Her texts and calls went unanswered. She says: ‘I was angry, hurt and very, very upset. I couldn’t get hold of him.’
Meeks
would later tell his wife that his phone did not work in Europe despite
the fact he was able to post images from his romantic sojourn aboard
the 164ft yacht Hazar Yildizi on social media, along with a clip of him
waterskiing in the clear Mediterranean waters off Bodrum.
According to reports, Meeks first met Miss
Green at the Cannes Film Festival in May, prompting his wife to
question how long their liaison has been going on: ‘Who knows when it
started?’ she says. ‘I doubt I will ever know the truth.’
Melissa
says the first contact she had with her husband was when he landed in
Los Angeles last Monday. He texted her from the airport to ask if he
could pick up their two sons, his biological child Jeremy Jr, seven, and
Robert, 11, Melissa’s son from a previous relationship. She also has a
daughter, 16-year-old Ellie, and says both stepchildren consider Meeks a
father figure.
‘The worst thing about all of this is the children. They adore their daddy,’ she says.
Incredibly,
she agreed to allow him to pick up the children to spend Tuesday’s
Fourth of July holiday with him while she was at work as a nurse in a
local jail.
‘I didn’t want my pain and
anger to hurt the children,’ she says. ‘I am very hurt and angry but
those children love their daddy. He’d been away and they missed him.’
The
pair finally had a showdown on Wednesday when Meeks brought the
children home. Melissa says: ‘We had it out on the doorstep. I told him
how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologising – not for the affair,
but for the way I learned about it. I feel humiliated, not just because
my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so
brazen about it. He told me, “I didn’t mean it to happen like this.”
Those pictures will haunt me for ever.
‘He
kept saying, “I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this.” We talked about
divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He
agreed. The marriage is over.’
The finality of the statement makes her
eyes cloud with pain. She says it is all a long way from the start of
their relationship in early 2008 when they met in Meeks’s hometown of
Stockton, California, through mutual friends.
His piercing blue eyes and razor-sharp cheekbones – combined with a body honed by playing basketball – bowled her over.
Melissa accompanied him in April when
Meeks arrived in the UK to promote his first cover for Man About Town
magazine but he was turned away at Heathrow because of his criminal
convictions.
But Melissa was devastated to find herself frozen out of her husband’s glamorous new world.
‘Jeremy
was being pitched as the “hot felon”, the sexy new star. His image
didn’t fit with a man who had a wife and kids,’ she says.
‘Fame changed him. His head was turned. Sex sells. He’s a sexy guy and he didn’t want his wife there.
‘He
started hanging out with celebrities. I wanted to be part of his world.
We argued about it. He spent increasing amounts of time away from home
and when he came home we rowed.’
She
admits the marriage has been rocky lately. ‘We went through ups and
downs. Did we discuss separating? Yes. But as far as I was concerned we
were trying to make our marriage work.’
As
for Chloe Green, she says: ‘I don’t see what calling her names would
achieve. I’m heartbroken. She knew he was married. That says enough.
There’s no excuse.’
She has not spoken
to her husband, who is staying with friends, since their doorstep row,
adding: ‘I feel I’m going through a nightmare and will wake up and this
will all be a bad dream.
‘I loved my husband – I still love him. I never imagined our marriage would end like this in such a humiliating way.’
Source: UK Daily Mail
8 comments:
Some men shah.... Is obvious he never loved her in the first place but those kids are cute, feeling for them....
It is a pity what money and fame can do to a man. I wish they can patch things up but the way he flaunted it shows he no longer wants the marriage. It is unfortunate, I hate to see marriage collapse.
She is happy the parted ABI .....what a world
she is 5 years older than him and now he has found a lady that is the daughter of a
billionaire and is 7 years older than him. he has found a much better catch than her and she is still the one that would lose because he now has money and fame while she is still a nurse on regular wage.
Wow...
This is very sad...some Jazebel sha & the Useless Felon with his lil Fame...U can't even let the woman that stood by U when U were nobody enjoy U..
Shame shame shame..
Awon Eyan Maje Ayida
You r divorcing him just because of those pics? Hmmm! African/Nigerian women r indeed so strong.
Chai! So touching
