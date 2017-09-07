 Chloe photos plunged a dagger through my heart: Furious wife of ‘hot felon’ caught with billionaire’s girl reveals she's divorcing him | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 9 July 2017

Chloe photos plunged a dagger through my heart: Furious wife of ‘hot felon’ caught with billionaire’s girl reveals she's divorcing him

Last week, the internet was flooded with photos of married Hot Felon Jeremy Meeks, 33, passionately kissing Topshop heiress Chloe Green, 26, onboard a £118,000-a-week superyacht.

Many were shocked to see the photos but the person most shocked and hurt from all of it is Meek's wife and mother of his son, Melissa, 38, a nurse. Talking exclusively to Daily Mail, Melissa said she had no idea her husband was enjoying a liaison with Miss Green when she thought he was in Turkey promoting a holiday resort. She said the photos left her feeling ‘humiliated’ and said she's ending their 8-year marriage. She said they have both agreed to go their separate ways...




Melissa says: ‘I know it takes two to tango but she knew he was married. To me, that’s unforgivable. My whole world has been torn apart by this. What do I tell our children? My heart is broken.
‘What sort of woman would do something like this to another woman? My marriage wasn’t perfect but I thought it could be saved, until this happened.


‘Of course I’m angry at her. What she did is unforgivable. And I’m angry at him too. What they did destroyed my entire world.
‘Did either of them think about the children and how this will affect them? They’re the innocent victims in this. And so am I.’
‘It’s all been so public. They weren’t even trying to be discreet. I’ve been publicly humiliated, which makes the pain so much worse.’
 

Melissa says she has barely slept since learning of the affair when an Instagram user she did not know sent her the now infamous image of her husband kissing the heiress, with a note saying: ‘Look at this.’

Twisting her hands nervously, Melissa, who has lost half a stone through stress, said: ‘The first I learned of it was when I woke up and checked my phone.
‘Some random person I don’t know sent a direct message with the photograph of my husband kissing that woman.
‘I went into shock. I felt nauseated. It was like a bomb had gone off and my whole world had been blown apart.
‘I’d never heard of Chloe Green. I thought Jeremy was working.’


She says she immediately tried to reach her husband, who four days earlier had left their home in sleepy Manteca, northern California, supposedly on a trip to Turkey to promote a holiday resort.
Her texts and calls went unanswered. She says: ‘I was angry, hurt and very, very upset. I couldn’t get hold of him.’

Meeks would later tell his wife that his phone did not work in Europe despite the fact he was able to post images from his romantic sojourn aboard the 164ft yacht Hazar Yildizi on social media, along with a clip of him waterskiing in the clear Mediterranean waters off Bodrum.

According to reports, Meeks first met Miss Green at the Cannes Film Festival in May, prompting his wife to question how long their liaison has been going on: ‘Who knows when it started?’ she says. ‘I doubt I will ever know the truth.’

Melissa says the first contact she had with her husband was when he landed in Los Angeles last Monday. He texted her from the airport to ask if he could pick up their two sons, his biological child Jeremy Jr, seven, and Robert, 11, Melissa’s son from a previous relationship. She also has a daughter, 16-year-old Ellie, and says both stepchildren consider Meeks a father figure.


‘The worst thing about all of this is the children. They adore their daddy,’ she says.
Incredibly, she agreed to allow him to pick up the children to spend Tuesday’s Fourth of July holiday with him while she was at work as a nurse in a local jail.
‘I didn’t want my pain and anger to hurt the children,’ she says. ‘I am very hurt and angry but those children love their daddy. He’d been away and they missed him.’

The pair finally had a showdown on Wednesday when Meeks brought the children home. Melissa says: ‘We had it out on the doorstep. I told him how devastated and angry I am. He kept apologising – not for the affair, but for the way I learned about it. I feel humiliated, not just because my husband was caught with another woman but for the fact they were so brazen about it. He told me, “I didn’t mean it to happen like this.” Those pictures will haunt me for ever.

‘He kept saying, “I’m sorry, you didn’t deserve this.” We talked about divorce. I told him I didn’t think the marriage could be saved. He agreed. The marriage is over.’ 

The finality of the statement makes her eyes cloud with pain. She says it is all a long way from the start of their relationship in early 2008 when they met in Meeks’s hometown of Stockton, California, through mutual friends.

His piercing blue eyes and razor-sharp cheekbones – combined with a body honed by playing basketball – bowled her over.

Melissa accompanied him in April when Meeks arrived in the UK to promote his first cover for Man About Town magazine but he was turned away at Heathrow because of his criminal convictions.
But Melissa was devastated to find herself frozen out of her husband’s glamorous new world.
‘Jeremy was being pitched as the “hot felon”, the sexy new star. His image didn’t fit with a man who had a wife and kids,’ she says.

‘Fame changed him. His head was turned. Sex sells. He’s a sexy guy and he didn’t want his wife there.
‘He started hanging out with celebrities. I wanted to be part of his world. We argued about it. He spent increasing amounts of time away from home and when he came home we rowed.’

She admits the marriage has been rocky lately. ‘We went through ups and downs. Did we discuss separating? Yes. But as far as I was concerned we were trying to make our marriage work.’
As for Chloe Green, she says: ‘I don’t see what calling her names would achieve. I’m heartbroken. She knew he was married. That says enough. There’s no excuse.’

She has not spoken to her husband, who is staying with friends, since their doorstep row, adding: ‘I feel I’m going through a nightmare and will wake up and this will all be a bad dream.
‘I loved my husband – I still love him. I never imagined our marriage would end like this in such a humiliating way.’

Source: UK Daily Mail
EDWIN edDREAMZ CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...

Some men shah.... Is obvious he never loved her in the first place but those kids are cute, feeling for them....

9 July 2017 at 11:32
Anonymous said...

Please libers,I need anyone who can help me with some baking materials I will be very greatful,I just manage to finish up my training and can't afford to buy any of the materials now,please who has and is willing to help me ,I will be full of joy.
[email protected]

9 July 2017 at 11:33
Chidiogo said...

It is a pity what money and fame can do to a man. I wish they can patch things up but the way he flaunted it shows he no longer wants the marriage. It is unfortunate, I hate to see marriage collapse.

9 July 2017 at 11:41
Myschoolzone.com.ng said...

She is happy the parted ABI .....what a world

9 July 2017 at 12:02
Jumobi said...

she is 5 years older than him and now he has found a lady that is the daughter of a

billionaire and is 7 years older than him. he has found a much better catch than her and she is still the one that would lose because he now has money and fame while she is still a nurse on regular wage.

9 July 2017 at 12:04
Oghenetega said...

Wow...
This is very sad...some Jazebel sha & the Useless Felon with his lil Fame...U can't even let the woman that stood by U when U were nobody enjoy U..
Shame shame shame..
Awon Eyan Maje Ayida

9 July 2017 at 12:11
samuel Ezebuchi said...

You r divorcing him just because of those pics? Hmmm! African/Nigerian women r indeed so strong.

9 July 2017 at 12:30
Okafor Niky said...

Chai! So touching

9 July 2017 at 12:44

