 Chimamanda Adichie, Natalie Portman, Bella Hadi, Cara Delevingne at Dior 70th Anniversary Couture show in Paris

Friday, 7 July 2017

Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie was a special guest at the Dior Haute Couture show and 70th Anniversary celebration in Paris. The acclaimed writer was accompanied by her cousin, Oge.

The French fashion house marked the anniversary with a show staged outside the Invalides museum on Monday. Also in attendance were supermodel Cara Delevingne, Natalie Portman, Bella Hadid, Jennifer Lawrence, Karlie Kloss, among others...



Adichie's  essay 'We Should All Be Feminists' was the inspiration behind the first collection by Dior Creative Director Maria Grazia. 
More photos below..











