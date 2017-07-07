Checkout this throwback photo of comedian, Bovi as a corps member

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Hahaha the guy was like this ogogoro police officer at my side money good abegAmawbia ugbo ogiriga
Hehehe when men were still boys. Your comment will be visible after approval.
Choi..Money good oSee as Bovi look hungry scare crow..
SO WHAT???
REAL ESTATE BUSINESS IS THE BUSINESS OPORTUNITY FOR THE 21st CENTURYWhy is everybody going into the real estate business? The real estate business is the most dependable business today. The stock market today is no go area, Gold business requires fortune to ventures into, savings will actually deplete your investment, and setting up a trade business needs a lot of capital and risk bearing and not guaranteed turn over. Real estate requires huge finances but the solution is been made available to you. JUXTIAN VENTURES AND PROPERTIES LIMITED is the answer. JUXTIAN is your one stop search spot when it comes to acquiring of genuine properties. We are pleased to present to you the new investment haven- IBEJU-LEKKI. Ibeju-Lekki can be convincingly described as the hottest investment spot when it comes to real estate business in the whole of Africa. And what is it about Ibeju Lekki one may ask. Smart business speculators look out to monumental developments and projects to envisage what a specified area tend to be in few years of investment. The development going on at Ibeju-Lekki today is unprecedented.Ibeju Lekki has more investment prospect than the most expensive and popular Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki Phase 1 to name but a few.In the 70’s a plot of land in Ikoyi went for less than N2m, but today same plot of land goes as much as N300m and more.In the 80’s a plot of land in Victoria Island went for less than N5m, today the same plot of land is going for N250m and moreIn the 90’s plot of land at Lekki Phase1 sold for less than N2m, today it’s going for N150m and above.Smart investors took advantage and invested even when there were no international projects within these locations and today they’ve made over 5000% pure profit on investment just few years down the lineLet’s talk about Ibeju Lekki, the hottest investment zone in Africa, sitting multi bullion dollars int’l projects that will skyrocket your investments within the shortest possible time. Just to mention a few:• Dangote refinery, 60% of work already done( the largest refinery in Africa, Expected to employ over 250,000 directly)• Lekki Free trade zone. Already operational(The secret of the success of Dubai today is Free trade zone)• Beach Resort Centers• La Campagne Beach resort• Int’l Golf Centers• Lekki Deep Seaport• Dangote Private Jetty• Dubai Smart City• The popular Eleko Beach• Lekki Ekpe Int’l Airport and many moreGuess what, a plot of land at Ibeju-Lekki which ranges between 800k- N12m today will be sold for as much as N50-200m in the next 5years to 10years from now. History is about to repeat itself again. Now is the opportune time to take advantage and invest in our estates. We guarantee you maximum security.You can also take advantage in our buy 5 get 1 freeFor further enquiries call Chris 08024386507/08174161508
Epic! ... Merited happiness
Post a Comment
6 comments:
Hahaha the guy was like this ogogoro police officer at my side money good abeg
Amawbia ugbo ogiriga
Hehehe when men were still boys.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
Choi..
Money good o
See as Bovi look hungry scare crow..
SO WHAT???
REAL ESTATE BUSINESS IS THE BUSINESS OPORTUNITY FOR THE 21st CENTURY
Why is everybody going into the real estate business? The real estate business is the most dependable business today. The stock market today is no go area, Gold business requires fortune to ventures into, savings will actually deplete your investment, and setting up a trade business needs a lot of capital and risk bearing and not guaranteed turn over. Real estate requires huge finances but the solution is been made available to you. JUXTIAN VENTURES AND PROPERTIES LIMITED is the answer. JUXTIAN is your one stop search spot when it comes to acquiring of genuine properties. We are pleased to present to you the new investment haven- IBEJU-LEKKI. Ibeju-Lekki can be convincingly described as the hottest investment spot when it comes to real estate business in the whole of Africa. And what is it about Ibeju Lekki one may ask.
Smart business speculators look out to monumental developments and projects to envisage what a specified area tend to be in few years of investment. The development going on at Ibeju-Lekki today is unprecedented.
Ibeju Lekki has more investment prospect than the most expensive and popular Ikoyi, Victoria Island, Lekki Phase 1 to name but a few.
In the 70’s a plot of land in Ikoyi went for less than N2m, but today same plot of land goes as much as N300m and more.
In the 80’s a plot of land in Victoria Island went for less than N5m, today the same plot of land is going for N250m and more
In the 90’s plot of land at Lekki Phase1 sold for less than N2m, today it’s going for N150m and above.
Smart investors took advantage and invested even when there were no international projects within these locations and today they’ve made over 5000% pure profit on investment just few years down the line
Let’s talk about Ibeju Lekki, the hottest investment zone in Africa, sitting multi bullion dollars int’l projects that will skyrocket your investments within the shortest possible time. Just to mention a few:
• Dangote refinery, 60% of work already done( the largest refinery in Africa, Expected to employ over 250,000 directly)
• Lekki Free trade zone. Already operational(The secret of the success of Dubai today is Free trade zone)
• Beach Resort Centers
• La Campagne Beach resort
• Int’l Golf Centers
• Lekki Deep Seaport
• Dangote Private Jetty
• Dubai Smart City
• The popular Eleko Beach
• Lekki Ekpe Int’l Airport and many more
Guess what, a plot of land at Ibeju-Lekki which ranges between 800k- N12m today will be sold for as much as N50-200m in the next 5years to 10years from now.
History is about to repeat itself again. Now is the opportune time to take advantage and invest in our estates. We guarantee you maximum security.
You can also take advantage in our buy 5 get 1 free
For further enquiries call Chris 08024386507/08174161508
Epic!
... Merited happiness
Post a Comment