Older Posts...

The gigantic heart which has the same size as a smart car, pumps up to 220 liters of blood per minute has been placed on display at the Royal Ontario Museum.
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Newly wed Nigerian woman kills American husband just to get his Insurance money but it backfires on her
"Your inferiority complex is showing" - OAP Gbemi scolds mainland residents mocking those living on the Island affected by floodwater
Nigerians on social media mock Lekki residents over recent flood
Out of line? Ivanka Trump pictured sitting on her father's seat with world leaders at G-20 Summit (photos)
Crocodile killed after it was spotted in floodwater at Lekki today (photo)
Psquare's Paul Okoye and wife Anita welcome twins; a boy & girl
What nonsense? Teachers strip their male and female students half naked to flog them for coming late at a public school in Cameroon
Abike Dabiri, her husband and Ogun state governor and his wife pose with their children after they exchanged wedding vows
Whose brothers are these swimming in Lekki flood? Lol (videos)
Ashanti puts her banging bikini body on display
Former President Jonathan's son in-law Godswill Edward reportedly shot in the head by unknown gunmen
True Blood star Nelson Ellis dies at 39...