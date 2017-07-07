 Check out what JAY-Z's siblings look like | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

Check out what JAY-Z's siblings look like

Since JAY-Z rapped about his mother being a lesbian, the public's interest in his family has been piqued. Asides JAY-Z, his siblings are rarely ever mentioned or photographed with him in public but that has changed.

Photos of his other siblings show the strong resemblance between them and JAY-Z. The rapper has three siblings; a brother and two sisters. His brother is called Eric and his sisters are Andrea and Michelle.
