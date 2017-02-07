Check out some of the worst marriage proposals ever

People have been sharing what they consider the worst proposal ideas online and some of them are just so hilarious.
From the gynecologist who proposed to his patient during a vaginal exam by pretending he was pulling the engagement ring out of her vagina, to the man who hid the ring in a medicine bottle, the one who embarrassed his wife by plastering photos of her in her underwear all over a billboard in order to state his intentions, and the one who proposed in a Facebook post, here are photos of what some people consider to be the worst proposals ever.
