Check out Emmanuel Adebayor's N8m Can-Am Spyder bike

Togolese International footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, who’s known for showing off his fast cars on social media may have just added a Can-Am Spyder bike to his automobile collection.
Sharing a photo Instagram, the former Arsenal and Manchester City striker is seen on top of the bike which cost around N8m (£18,000).
Despite his extravagant lifestyle, the striker who presently plays for Istanbul Basaksehir in Turkey has also been giving back to the people of Togo through his SEA Foundation.
Last week he donated 12million CFA Franc (£16,067) for the renovation of a school in the neighborhood in which he grew up.
‘This summer is all about giving. At the beginning of the summer, I said I would be taking on the renovation project of Highschool Kodjoviakopé (the neighborhood I grew up in), ‘he wrote on IG
