Older Posts...

Check Out The Body On This 53-year-old Fashion Expert

Trinny Woodall is a fashion expert who makes a living out of giving fabulous make-overs to the public. She recently posted a swimwear video on Instagram and it's hard to believe she's 53 years old.
 Her abs are washboard flat, her skin flawless and taut, and she's got curves in the right places. The fashion journalist also turned for the camera to flaunt her pert backside. What's even more surprising is that she's a mother of two.


 Some people just have good genes and are blessed.


by Linda Ikeji at 09/07/2017
