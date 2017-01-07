 Charly Boy's 1st grand daughter, Olivia, graduates with a first class degree in advertising, public Relations & media | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

Charly Boy's 1st grand daughter, Olivia, graduates with a first class degree in advertising, public Relations & media

Charly Boy celebrated his 1st granddaughter Olivia, who just graduated with first class degree honours in advertising, public Relations & media, via his Instagram page. He wrote:


"Dear God, In fact I no know weytin you see for my body wey you dey take scatter me with blessings anyhow. I no complain o! I just dey grateful as you dey Totori me with blessings. You are already aware say my first grand daughter Princess Olivia don finish her university degree with first class honours. Baba, you just too much. Look all my fine fine pikin wey you give me. Correct correct grandchildren. Thank you for packaging my life, I am indeed very grateful. More promotions Baba. I just bow. Nothing like you. Your son. AreaFada (charlyboy)"
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Congrats to her.

1 July 2017 at 06:29

