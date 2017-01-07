"Dear God, In fact I no know weytin you see for my body wey you dey take scatter me with blessings anyhow. I no complain o! I just dey grateful as you dey Totori me with blessings. You are already aware say my first grand daughter Princess Olivia don finish her university degree with first class honours. Baba, you just too much. Look all my fine fine pikin wey you give me. Correct correct grandchildren. Thank you for packaging my life, I am indeed very grateful. More promotions Baba. I just bow. Nothing like you. Your son. AreaFada (charlyboy)"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Saturday, 1 July 2017
Charly Boy's 1st grand daughter, Olivia, graduates with a first class degree in advertising, public Relations & media
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/01/2017 05:03:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
1 comment:
Congrats to her.
Post a Comment