Saturday, 1 July 2017

Chance the Rapper says he will donate his Grammy award to a Museum of African American History

The American rapper whose real name is Chancelor Johnathan Bennett has said he'll donating his Grammy trophy for the best rap album to the DuSable Museum of African American History in Chicago.
Chance the Rapper who was named to the museum's board of trustees, made the announcement last weekend during his acceptance speech at the “Night of 100 Stars” while receiving his Trail Blazer Award from the Museum.
“I’m so excited to not just work hand in hand with the African American History Museum, but we want to build it up,” he said. “We want to make it a staple of African American history. And that’s why I’m proud to announce that I’ll be donating my hip-hop album of the year award, the first one to a black independent artist, to the DuSable.” 
The Chicago Sun-Times reports that the rapper's announcement at the museum's gala Saturday surprised officials and earned him a well-deserved standing ovation after the announcement.

The best rap album Grammy is one of three trophies he got at the 2016 Grammys, including best new artist. His album Coloring Book was the first streaming-only album to win the award. He also won best rap performance.
chidiebere uma said...

Kudos to u mate!
For your donation,Quantum of respect for you!

1 July 2017 at 07:54

