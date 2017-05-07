Care home worker punches dementia patient, 89, 11 times while changing him in sickening video

March 8 this year while Jie was changing Georges incontinence pad. The elderly patient, who also suffers Parkinson's disease, is seen swiping harmlessly at his care worker before Jie lost his temper and began assaulting him.
The family of the patient took action after seeing a number of unexplained injuries on his body. Georges' grandson Daniel Nassrallah, a lawyer, decided to place a camera in the room to find out the cause of the injuries on the old man's body. Seeing the footage of his granddad getting abused left him horrified.
He told Citizen: "I literally stood up and fell down, my legs gave way because I didn't know how to respond to this. We have a camera on him, and even that doesn't deter him. To me, that's mind blowing.”
Scans revealed that Georges was not seriously hurt. Police have launched an investigation to see if any other patients have been hurt under Jie's care. Asides losing his job, Jie Xiao has pleaded guilty to assault and is due to be sentenced later this year.
See the video below...
