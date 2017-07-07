British actor, Micheal Enright quits Hollywood, joins Kurdish rebel force to fight Isis in Syria

52-year-old Micheal Enright who starred in 'Pirates of the Caribbean' alongside Johnny Depp and 'Knight and Day' starring Tom Cruise is presently among those fighting Isis in Syria.
The British actor born in Manchester joined the Kurdish rebel force YPG in 2015 after seeing footage of US journalist James Foley being beheaded by Mohammed Emwazi, known as Jihadi John.
Enright who's extremely aggrieved by several terrorist attacks around the world told The Sun that he'll spare no mercy on Isil jihadists as he plans to avenge the terror attack in his hometown, including the suicide attack that killed 23 people at an Ariana Grande concert in his hometown.
“I will remember Manchester Arena and the two attacks in London on Westminster Bridge and at Borough Market,” he said.
“The attack in Manchester especially brought a lot of emotions. I’m used to a lot of death, and terrorist attacks, but this was different, it’s my home town,” he said, referring to the suicide bomb attack that killed 23 concert-goers at Manchester Arena in May.
“I’ll give ISIS no quarter. I won’t expect much mercy from them and I will not give them much mercy, that I can promise you,” he said. He said it was difficult to hear the news from his home country, but it has strengthened his resolve.
“It might be a bit strange but when I heard about the attack on London Bridge I thought, ‘I wish I’d been there’.
“I’d have grabbed the nearest knife. I don’t know which way it would have gone but at least I could have gone for them.
“It just absolutely hardened my heart. Every single day now when there’s an operation here in Syria against ISIS I’m the first to put my hand up to volunteer.”
Enright is also known as Mustafa Rojava, a name given to him by his Kurdish colleagues.
