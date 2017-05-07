 Breaking: Tracy Nwapa gets anti-robbery police to arrest Kika and Chioma Good Hair following fight at Sip Night Club | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Breaking: Tracy Nwapa gets anti-robbery police to arrest Kika and Chioma Good Hair following fight at Sip Night Club

According to LIB sources, hair entrepreneurs, Kika and Chioma Good hair were this evening picked up by the special anti-robbery squad following a complaint filed by another hair entrepreneur and interior designer, Tracy Nwapa after she was assaulted by the two friends at Sip Night club early Sunday Morning July 2nd.

The girls were taken to Panti in Yaba for interrogation and acording to what we heard, Tracy is pressing charges and going all the way.

The three girls started feuding a few weeks ago over a weave name called 'SoKhloe'. The Good Hair girls claimed they coined the name last year September and called out Tracy saying she stole the name from them. Tracy fired back, saying she coined the name as far back as June 2016 and showed proof she took the name first. The calling out culminated into a fight over the weekend where their wigs were pulled, dresses torn and breasts exposed. Watch our Rumor Has It video of the fight after the cut...


26 comments:

Anonymous said...

Women bringing women down 1809. The sky is big enough for the stars..Only 1 person can't sell weaves to the whole naija...So ladies pls stop and encourage each other.

5 July 2017 at 18:49
Kelvin Kaba said...

How does that concerns anti robery sqaud

5 July 2017 at 18:50
daniel ubong said...

OK, next.

5 July 2017 at 18:54
bolatito fashina said...

thats what happen when you fail to register your business name or trademark it.

contact me for your business registrations

5 July 2017 at 18:59
Mercy Oni said...

Drama drama everywhere..... Hilarious.... Tracy we love u....xxx

5 July 2017 at 19:01
Anonymous said...

My dear, was thinking same thing. But because this is Nigeria, anything goes😩 #Shame

5 July 2017 at 19:04
Anonymous said...

Pictures

5 July 2017 at 19:09
Anonymous said...

Dirty dirty

5 July 2017 at 19:09
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Umu nwanyi

5 July 2017 at 19:13
Manuel Kunmi said...

woman drama

5 July 2017 at 19:16
Anonymous said...

Lol

5 July 2017 at 19:20
Anonymous said...

Tracy is pressing charges? Did she equally report herself for hitting Chioma in her face with her bag who came downstairs to pacify the situation and did not TOUCH Tracy. Why didn't Tracy face the person that she claims hit her, why attack Chioma. Chioma better file her own complaint. Tracy is an obvious psychopath....playing the victim!

5 July 2017 at 19:22
Anonymous said...

This is getting interesting. The stupid girls have been arrested . Good for them. I can'tstop laughing.

5 July 2017 at 19:23
Anonymous said...

Linda they were not arrested! They were called in to respond to a complaint. GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT MADAM.

5 July 2017 at 19:25
Anonymous said...

Dang big girls my ass. Classlesness at its pick

5 July 2017 at 19:25
Anonymous said...

Linda how come no pictures. 're they that discrete? This story need pictures or videos. Kika the fighter. Agbero omo jatijati

5 July 2017 at 19:28
Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

trouble dey sleep yanga dey go wake am up....

5 July 2017 at 19:29
Merci Collet said...

There is more to the fight joor. Them the service same man. Classless for girls will always do anything to stay reLevant. Shameless act

5 July 2017 at 19:33
Anonymous said...

You can't take ratchet from girls who only hoe"d their way to the top..one day it will all come to public..

5 July 2017 at 19:37
Anonymous said...

Kika looks like a giant and a bully tho .

5 July 2017 at 19:40
Anonymous said...

Shut up bloody messenger. Gbewu da ni omo. Did kika send you here. Now they 're shaking. Why did they ambush Tracy

5 July 2017 at 19:41
ZARA LISA said...

Ahahahah 😂😂😂 Abi oooo

5 July 2017 at 19:44
Anonymous said...

Hahahahah Abi oooo

5 July 2017 at 19:44
Anonymous said...

Kika has always wanted to fuck Tracey's man. I heard but she won't let her..these women 're just messy.

5 July 2017 at 19:45
Anonymous said...

What everrrrrrrr move jooor... Abi na you Kika?
Learn how to behave before coming here to post nonsense...

5 July 2017 at 19:45
Anonymous said...

#TeamTracey all the way.. I respect that woman

5 July 2017 at 19:47

