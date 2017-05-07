Breaking: Tracy Nwapa gets anti-robbery police to arrest Kika and Chioma Good Hair following fight at Sip Night Club

The girls were taken to Panti in Yaba for interrogation and acording to what we heard, Tracy is pressing charges and going all the way.
The three girls started feuding a few weeks ago over a weave name called 'SoKhloe'. The Good Hair girls claimed they coined the name last year September and called out Tracy saying she stole the name from them. Tracy fired back, saying she coined the name as far back as June 2016 and showed proof she took the name first. The calling out culminated into a fight over the weekend where their wigs were pulled, dresses torn and breasts exposed. Watch our Rumor Has It video of the fight after the cut...
26 comments:
Women bringing women down 1809. The sky is big enough for the stars..Only 1 person can't sell weaves to the whole naija...So ladies pls stop and encourage each other.
How does that concerns anti robery sqaud
thats what happen when you fail to register your business name or trademark it.
contact me for your business registrations
Drama drama everywhere..... Hilarious.... Tracy we love u....xxx
My dear, was thinking same thing. But because this is Nigeria, anything goes😩 #Shame
Tracy is pressing charges? Did she equally report herself for hitting Chioma in her face with her bag who came downstairs to pacify the situation and did not TOUCH Tracy. Why didn't Tracy face the person that she claims hit her, why attack Chioma. Chioma better file her own complaint. Tracy is an obvious psychopath....playing the victim!
This is getting interesting. The stupid girls have been arrested . Good for them. I can'tstop laughing.
Linda they were not arrested! They were called in to respond to a complaint. GET YOUR FACTS RIGHT MADAM.
Dang big girls my ass. Classlesness at its pick
Linda how come no pictures. 're they that discrete? This story need pictures or videos. Kika the fighter. Agbero omo jatijati
trouble dey sleep yanga dey go wake am up....
There is more to the fight joor. Them the service same man. Classless for girls will always do anything to stay reLevant. Shameless act
You can't take ratchet from girls who only hoe"d their way to the top..one day it will all come to public..
Kika looks like a giant and a bully tho .
Shut up bloody messenger. Gbewu da ni omo. Did kika send you here. Now they 're shaking. Why did they ambush Tracy
Kika has always wanted to fuck Tracey's man. I heard but she won't let her..these women 're just messy.
What everrrrrrrr move jooor... Abi na you Kika?
Learn how to behave before coming here to post nonsense...
#TeamTracey all the way.. I respect that woman
