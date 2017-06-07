 Brad Pitt cuts dashing figure in t-shirt and jeans amid rumours he's dating Sienna Miller | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Brad Pitt cuts dashing figure in t-shirt and jeans amid rumours he's dating Sienna Miller

Photos taken of Brad Pitt since he separated from Angelina Jolie, shows him looking gaunt. However, the actor seems to be in high spirits again as he was pictured looking a little bit like the former Brad we all loved to watch on our screens.

The 53-year-old actor looked better as he stepped out on the Fourth Of July in Los Angeles. He cut a dashing figure in a tight white t-shirt, which showed off his muscular physique, paired with jeans. This comes amid rumours that he is romantically involved with stunning actress Sienna Miller.

He hasn't been seen out much, opting instead to remain in his friend's sculpting studio in Los Angeles. He was at the studio for the July 4th holiday but made sure to get in a caffeine boost before returning to the studio to work. He was photographed with a cup of coffee and he had a wide smile on his face, an indication that he is finally coming to terms with the breakdown of his marriage.

More photos below...



