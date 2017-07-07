Blac Chyna to sue Rob Kardashian for releasing her nudes

“I am exploring all legal remedies and protections available to my client at this time in attempts to best advise her on how she may want to proceed,” Walter Mosley said in a statement to PEOPLE on Wednesday evening.Mosley said his client is taking the matter seriously after Rob, 30, took to Instagram on Wednesday to blast her in a series of graphic posts. Chyna responded on Snapchat by claiming that Rob hit her, an allegation many people did not buy. Asides posting her nudes, a source close to Chyna said Rob has sent people over to Chyna's house to pick up things that don’t even exist.
“There needs to be boundaries set as it’s currently getting out of hand,” says the source.A second source close to the mother-of-two said that she is the victim in this situation, not Rob as he wants people to believe.
“She’s had to have a new phone number every month and constantly has to change her number. While everyone is writing stories and thinking it’s fun gossip, it’s actually dangerous,” the source said.
According to a legal expert, Rob could be subject to criminal charges for posting the nude photos of his ex.
“This is sort of the classic, quintessential revenge porn,” said Carrie Goldberg, attorney and founder of Internet abuse and sexual consent firm C. A. Goldberg, PLLC. “Rob has made the work of a prosecutor or a victim’s attorney quite easy so far as to even post about the very motive behind his outrageous act of posting these private and nude photos of his ex. ”She added that “the allegation of infidelity does not give someone the right to seek revenge in such a devastating way.”
Revenge porn was made a crime under the California Penal Code in 2013. If charged, Rob could face up to six months in jail and a fine, said Goldberg.
