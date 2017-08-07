Blac Chyna insists in legal documents that Rob Kardashian was violent with her in front of her son

In legal documents obtained by TMZ, Blac Chyna has revealed that Rob
Kardashian allegedly brutalized her in front of her son with Tyga, King.
"Chyna says in her declaration, this past April Rob was mad at
her and began speaking poorly of her in front of her son, King. When she
asked him to stop. she says Rob screamed, "I can say whatever the f*** I
want!" and then grabbed her phone, pushed her to the ground,
"aggressively shoving me by the side of my arm and hitting me on the
thigh.""She says she fell to the ground and when she got up she
was bruised and could barely walk. Chyna also says she has been fully
broken up with Rob since last December, adding that he's been violent
and she's afraid to be around him."
"She says posting personal
information to Rob's 9 million followers is textbook cyberbullying, and
wants a judge to stop him immediately. Chyna calls it slut shaming. She
wants the judge to keep Rob 100 yards clear of her. She also wants the
right to record communications she has with Rob that might violate the
order."
