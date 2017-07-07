Blac Chyna's lawyer is headed to court to muzzle Rob Kardashian and keep him clear of her. Chyna's hired Lisa Bloom -- who recently took the mic with Kathy Griffin over the Trump head thing -- who tweeted she's put Rob on notice she will be in court Monday for a restraining order ... presumably to keep him at least 100 yards clear of her and, more importantly, to stop posting pics of Chyna's vagina.
As you know, Rob has been on a rampage, posting intimate pics of Chyna. These restraining orders typically prohibit the wrongdoer from harassing or annoying the victim. The penalty for violating such an order is contempt of court and, possibly, jail. Stay tuned.
Friday, 7 July 2017
Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Rob Kardashian
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/07/2017 08:41:00 pm
3 comments:
when would these two people (blac chyna and rob kardashian) get sense? abi are they doing these things to create controversy for their new reality tv show.
rob kardashian is a moron for trying to wife a former stripper/escort and blac chyna is an idiot for going for a man-child in the form of rob.
Ndi ara abuo
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Their headache
