Friday, 7 July 2017

Blac Chyna gets restraining order against Rob Kardashian

Read the TMZ report below...
Blac Chyna's lawyer is headed to court to muzzle Rob Kardashian and keep him clear of her. Chyna's hired Lisa Bloom -- who recently took the mic with Kathy Griffin over the Trump head thing -- who tweeted she's put Rob on notice she will be in court Monday for a restraining order ... presumably to keep him at least 100 yards clear of her and, more importantly, to stop posting pics of Chyna's vagina.
As you know, Rob has been on a rampage, posting intimate pics of Chyna. These restraining orders typically prohibit the wrongdoer from harassing or annoying the victim. The penalty for violating such an order is contempt of court and, possibly, jail. Stay tuned.
Posted by at 7/07/2017 08:41:00 pm

3 comments:

Jindal said...

when would these two people (blac chyna and rob kardashian) get sense? abi are they doing these things to create controversy for their new reality tv show.

interested in getting a bigger penis? click here

rob kardashian is a moron for trying to wife a former stripper/escort and blac chyna is an idiot for going for a man-child in the form of rob.

7 July 2017 at 20:45
Vivian Reginalds said...

Ndi ara abuo
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

7 July 2017 at 21:23
Joyous babe,Linda Ikeji First Cousin said...

Their headache

7 July 2017 at 21:50

