BillionaireJackpot: One more reason to smile

Lived experiences enrich life and life is made better by the day to day effort that goes into putting smiles on the faces of those you love and care about..
At BillionaireJackpot, we understand that a little goes a long way in impacting the lives of those you care about so we perfected the art of wealth redistribution to enable you add value to your life and the lives of those you love.
BillionaireJackpot is an e-raffle game where you get the chance to win between N200-N10 million in the daily draws and N1 billion Naira in the mega jackpot. Chances of winning are much higher as one in every 12 players gets to win. To enter the game, buy a scratch card from a recharge card vendor or purchase game credit on www.billionairejackpotng.com. Scratch cards cost N100 only.
For USSD Play, enter your scratch card on your Airtel or Glo line by dialing *871*16 digit pin#. You will receive an SMS confirming that you have been entered into the game and a 4-digit pin will be given to you. Proceed to register your ticket by dialing *871# and update your information.
For Web Play using your scratch card, go to www.billionairejackpotng.com, select QuickPlay and enter your phone number. You will receive an SMS including a 4-digit account pin. First time users will have to confirm that they are over 18 years of age and have read the BillionaireJackpot terms and conditions. Select play with pin and enter your 16-digit scratch card pin and 4-digit account pin. You will receive an SMS confirming that you have been entered into the game.
To play on the website with game credit, select play with game credit, enter the number of games you wish to play and select your preferred payment channel that is GTPay or Interswitch. Follow step by step process to complete payment. You will receive an SMS confirmation.
You can claim wins via USSD by dialing *871# on your mobile and following instructions or by logging into your account at www.billionairejackpotng.com.
