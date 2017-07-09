Older Posts...

She broke the good news Saturday on Instagram by sharing a photo of flowers,teddy bear and a cart with: Usman Dantata and his wife, Rukayat have welcomed their second child...a baby girl. LIB broke news about her pregnancy after she was spotted with visible baby bump at her brother's wedding in Maiduguri. Read here

"It's a girl written" on it.

The couple, who tied the knot in a lavish wedding in November 2013 are parents to a girl, Zainab, who turned one year in May.