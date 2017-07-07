 Billionaire daughter, Oyin Adenuga's church wedding to hold this Saturday plus see photo of her Husband | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 7 July 2017

Billionaire daughter, Oyin Adenuga's church wedding to hold this Saturday plus see photo of her Husband

The church wedding of billionaire daughter, Oyinda Adenuga, the first daughter of Michael Adenuga, will take place in Banana Island, Lagos this Saturday July 8th. According to inside sources, Oyinda is getting hooked to her man, Adeolu Abayomi Olufeko.Their traditional/engagement took place yesterday.

Guests who attended the traditional wedding were warned not to take pictures or share any info on social media.
