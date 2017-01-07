Between January and June, we have arrested 682 crime suspects in Edo State- Police CP

Giving a breakdown of the figure, he said 221 were arrested for armed robbery, 43 for kidnapping and 96 were arrested for murder. He explained that 295 suspects were arrested over alleged cultism and 49 out of them had been charged to court, while 27 suspects were arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearms.
He said 300 of the suspects had been charged to court. Gwandu added that 28 vehicles, 98 different types of guns, 1,185 live ammunition and about 192 live cartridges were recovered in connection with the crimes reported during the period under review.
He declared that there had been a decline in crime and criminal related activities in the state as a result of re-strategizing put in place by the command. He reiterated the command's commitment to making the state crime-free, by saying “there is no hiding place for criminals in Edo State.”
Which means you guys are not doing a popular job.you supposed to have done better because Edo is crime headquarters in Nigeria
