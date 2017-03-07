 Between Bobrisky and Tunde Ednut! | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Between Bobrisky and Tunde Ednut!

Bobrisky seems to have an ongoing fued with Tunde Ednut and it doesn't look like they're going to settle anytime soon. The male barbie, who claims to be getting a butt lift surgery soon, took to Snapchat to drag the singer, alleging that Ednut wants his attention. See more screenshots from his insult laden attack, after the cut...


6 comments:

Oghenetega said...

Osheeee Baddest...
Tunde Ednut wanna be the 1st to taste ur new Butt Lift with his small prick at least..
Isn't that sweet.?
U guys shud get a room already..
Una be the same size before sef..
Smallie.. shanko things..

3 July 2017 at 08:25
kolawole akindele said...

See English, chai

3 July 2017 at 08:37
Anonymous said...

Bob to risky.

3 July 2017 at 08:40
Anonymous said...

LMAO

3 July 2017 at 08:43
tsalz said...

Fcuking dick heads

3 July 2017 at 08:44
Anonymous said...

This Bob risky is a big fool.i wonder how his abi her mother will be feeling.some1 s child.the way the world is going nw,if u give birth u ll quickly arrange gf for ur boys and bf for ur girls make dem no bring disgrace to u like bobrisky

3 July 2017 at 08:48

