Bella Hadid flashes her entire breasts in sheer top on Paris runway

The 20-year-old's first look was a silvery/grey metallic gown with a plunging neckline that showed her cleavage and abs. She wore no bra beneath the dress. It also featured a crotch-high split that threatened to bare her lady parts. The brunette mostly had to hold the slit together to avoid a wardrobe malfunction. After walking down the runway in the first outfit, she went for a change of attire and the second was even more daring than the first.
Her second look was a sheer top paired with high-waisted trousers. She complemented the look with a military hat that had a netted veil, then finished off with a pair of boots and a leather tummy belt. Just like in the first instance, she wore no bra and the sheer dress did nothing to hide her perky breasts.
