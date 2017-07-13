Birthday wishes to my best friend, my partner, my love, my treasure.... my wife @elsieokpochaHappy birthday to her!
I wish you happiness, love, peace, wisdom, wealth, great health, long life and me. May all your days on earth be as special as today, remain beautiful, kind and charming as ever before. Grow in grace. I love you.
Basket Mouth sends his wife, Elsie Okpocha birthday wishes as she turns a year older
