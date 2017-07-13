 Basket Mouth sends his wife, Elsie Okpocha birthday wishes as she turns a year older | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Basket Mouth sends his wife, Elsie Okpocha birthday wishes as she turns a year older

He wrote:
Birthday wishes to my best friend, my partner, my love, my treasure.... my wife @elsieokpocha
I wish you happiness, love, peace, wisdom, wealth, great health, long life and me. May all your days on earth be as special as today, remain beautiful, kind and charming as ever before. Grow in grace. I love you.
Happy birthday to her!
