The 2,000-pound note was printed years ago, Central bank governor Duraid Durgham said, but the decision to put it into circulation was delayed "due to the circumstances of the war and exchange rate fluctuations".
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Tuesday, 4 July 2017
Bashar al-Assad appears on Syrian currency for the first time ever .
The 2,000-pound note was printed years ago, Central bank governor Duraid Durgham said, but the decision to put it into circulation was delayed "due to the circumstances of the war and exchange rate fluctuations".
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/04/2017 01:37:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment