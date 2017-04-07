 Badoo strikes again, kills three in Ikorodu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

Badoo strikes again, kills three in Ikorodu

Three persons were killed in a fresh attack by members of notorious cult group, Badoo. According to reports, the fresh attack took place inside the Crystal Church of Christ (C&S) Aladura at no 4, Victor Anibaba Street, Owode Weigh Bridge, along Ikorodu road last night.

The cult members reportedly attacked the wife of the founder of the church, Mrs. Ajidara, her two-year old daughter and another woman who lived in the church with her daughter. One woman and the two girls were killed during the attack. More details later.
