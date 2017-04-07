The cult members reportedly attacked the wife of the founder of the church, Mrs. Ajidara, her two-year old daughter and another woman who lived in the church with her daughter. One woman and the two girls were killed during the attack. More details later.
Tuesday, 4 July 2017
Badoo strikes again, kills three in Ikorodu
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/04/2017 11:27:00 am
