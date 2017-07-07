Badoo: Police arrest 87 Suspects, declare 20 wanted

The 87 suspected Badoo members were arrested in an all-night operation on their hideouts in Owutu and Odongunyan in Ikorodu. Those declared wanted for cult related killings include: Moshood (a.k.a. Mosho); Alfa (a.k.a. King of Boys); Papa; Fela; Alakoto and Chukwudi. The police also declared 14 others wanted for kidnapping in Ikorodu.
They include: Agbara; O/C; Femi (a.k.a FM); Pencil, Odidan; Jaru; Allen; Bush; Happiness; Fagbo; Junior; Nuru and Jamiu. The police called on the suspects to come out of their hideouts and report themselves to the nearest police station. The Command equally advised members of the public with useful information on the suspects who are all residents of Ikorodu to assist the police.
The raid was an extensive operation on the two areas - Odongunyan and Owutu. The operation was necessitated by more intelligence on the membership of the dreaded cult group and their mode of operations. Before the operations, the police in conjunction with members of the Department of State Security Service, representatives of the Nigerian Army, Lagos Neighbourhood Security Corps and Odua Peoples’ Congress (OPC) met with herbalists and Babalawos in Ikorodu and its suburbs on the need to collaborate with the police to wipe out the cult group in Ikorodu.
Representing the Lagos State Police Commissioner, CP Fatai Owoseni at the meeting, Deputy Commissioner of Police, DCP Imohimi Edgal, warned the herbalists and Babalawo and local vigilantes to eschew jungle justice, stressing that the Command would not tolerate further excesses from the security stakeholders. Edgal solicited for more information that would help the police to speedily end the activities of the group in the area.
The Police Commissioners later met with Obas and traditional rulers in Ikorodu. Also involved in the exercise were the Commander, Rapid Response Squad (RRS), ACP Olatunji Disu; Acting Area Commander, Ikorodu and all DPOs in Ikorodu among other senior police officers.
8 comments:
pls I don't really know where this fall into though I just need to pour out my heart to someone,I need a change of story in my life but things aren't working on well for me in life though I don't really know what the problem actually its. Everything I does in life its always at the late hours when my mates must have pass through that stage, I started working as a secretary immediately after my secondary education with the hope of saving to get into the university but all to no avail because whenever I save up it normally end up on one expense or the other or for feeding because things are that bad for me and my family. This was how I fortfeit going back to school due to lack of finance,though I have it in mind in learning a skill but no fund to even start up because as I am now my life its somehow in a confused stage . Most times I think about my life so deeply ,its this how am going to end up.I normally feel bad. Am tired of my life I just need to learn a skills so i can have my own business or am just thinking of opening a little business I can be doing but I don't know how I can manage raise such fund. I just need a change of story in my life, have suffered enough,at least things should work in my favor if not for anything at least for the sake of almighty God whom I serve. Please I need an assistant in learning a skills or to open something little doing and i need advice as well,maybe there is somewhere am missing out, please do not ignore my message. Have wasted so many years struggling with life and have not yet gotten anywhere,nothing to show for my struggles. Here is an email I can be reached with.maden4302@gmail.com
i pity innocent guys wt strong face and dread dat wl b captured tagged a badoo, dose ones shud jst avoid dat place. ikorodu was not like this before even though
interested in getting a bigger penis? click here
there were cult fights and killing but was not so prominent as at how it was today , what really happened and why ikorodu. more suspects more money for bail.
Good work...
may God continue to bless the Nigeria police force,,,without them,,killing will be so enormous in the country
Good1
This Badoo guys no dey finish ni biko? Their matter don dey tire person jàré.
Them dey like Ninjas wey actor go tire to dey fight with...lolz
I'm sure over 70% of the people arrested by NPF would be innocent guys. NPF full of incompetent and ill-educated guys that are ogogoro specialist
Better
Post a Comment