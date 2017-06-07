 Baale of Magodo kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Lagos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 6 July 2017

Baale of Magodo kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Lagos

Chief Mutiu Ogundare, the Baale of Shangisha in Magodo, Lagos Mainland, has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen.

He was said to have been abducted by three men along Center for Management Development (CMD) Road, Ikosi-Isheri Local Council Development Area (LCDA)  on Wednesday.

Sources said he was driving in the company of another chief when the abductors intercepted the vehicle and instructed the men to alight from the vehicle.

According to Vanguard, Ogundare’s abduction came barely months after he and other residents kicked against the installation of Oba of Shangisha, Oba Jamiu Lawal, claiming that Lawal doesn’t belong to the ruling family in the community.
