At least 28 inmates dead, 4 beheaded, after fight breaks out between rival gangs in Mexican prison

The brutal massacre occurred when rival gangs clashed in the maximum-security wing of the prison in Acapulco.
Guerrero state security official Roberto Alvarez told reporters that the prison was close to 30 percent over capacity. It was built for 1,624 inmates but had 1,951 men and 110 women in it.
This recent bloodbath is one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country's troubled penal system in recent years. The prison violence is believed to be as a result of a battle for control among drug gangs following a power vacuum created by the January deportation of Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the United States.
The United States and Mexico are discussing how to crack down on the cartels now that most of the established capos have been killed or captured in a decade-long, military-led campaign, Mirror reports.
