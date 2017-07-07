 At least 28 inmates dead, 4 beheaded, after fight breaks out between rival gangs in Mexican prison | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 7 July 2017

At least 28 inmates dead, 4 beheaded, after fight breaks out between rival gangs in Mexican prison

No fewer than 28 inmates have been killed in a brutal prison fight that broke out on Thursday in Mexico. The fight was so brutal that some bodies were found decapitated. 3 people were also injured.

The brutal massacre occurred when rival gangs clashed in the maximum-security wing of the prison in Acapulco.


Bodies were found throughout the wing, inside and outside the kitchen, as well as the area for conjugal visits. A law enforcement official told Reuters four of the dead were decapitated. All the casualties were due to wounds from sharp improvised weapons that were fashioned by inmates

Guerrero state security official Roberto Alvarez told reporters that the prison was close to 30 percent over capacity. It was built for 1,624 inmates but had 1,951 men and 110 women in it.

This recent bloodbath is one of the worst outbreaks of violence in the country's troubled penal system in recent years. The prison violence is believed to be as a result of a battle for control among drug gangs following a power vacuum created by the January deportation of Sinaloa cartel boss Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman to the United States.

The United States and Mexico are discussing how to crack down on the cartels now that most of the established capos have been killed or captured in a decade-long, military-led campaign, Mirror reports.


Posted by at 7/07/2017 11:03:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts