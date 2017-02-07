Are you ready for the Big5? Jumia 5th anniversary super birthday sale starts Monday!

Online Wheel of Fortune prizes – Thousands have played the Wheel of Fortune on Jumia.com.ng. Spin the wheel daily to instantly win any of the 100,000 discount vouchers up for grabs. Discount vouchers range from N500 naira to 30,000 naira for you to use to get even more discounts during the anniversary sales period (July 3-13th).
Flash Sales – In addition to explosive sales at midnight every day, there will be flash sales during the day for fastest fingers! One of Monday’s featured flash sales is the Iphone 6 at 8 am, along with the HP 250G5 Intel Celeron at 6p.m.!
Secret Party - For even more discounts, follow our social media pages to gather hints and get an automatic invite to the secret party taking place on Wednesday July 5th, where all invitees get an additional 30% off across the website.
Jumia Birthday Bus Tour -Residents in Port Harcourt and Benin get ready! Jumia is bringing even more party to you, live and direct! Join us in Port Harcourt on July 6th and in Benin on July 8th, along with your favourite online celebrities @Joshtoofunny and Emmanuella. There will be loads of freebies, the Jumia Birthday Bus Giveaway, and of course dance, dance, dance!
Jumia Vendor Fun- Jumia vendors have already started the celebrations, with the free prizes at the Agege Vendor Hub Wheel of Fortune. Smartphones, tablets and gift vouchers were all up for grabs. Jumia vendors also enjoyed some fun face time during the Jumia Anniversary Vendors Conference, where more than 1,000 vendors Jumia converged at the Landmark Event Centre, Lagos to celebrate their contributions to delivering bigger and better discounts for customers and shoppers!
Check out the full 5th Anniversary party calendar on www.jumia.com.ng and follow us on social media Twitter: @JumiaNigeria Instagram: @jumiaonline and Facebook – www.facebook.com/jumia.com.ng
#YouMakeUsJumia. Come join the party!
