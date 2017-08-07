Ancestral style! see how 9ice prayed for new act Demmie Vee in the studio, as singer drops love me tender (remix) ft 9ice

Who gets the rare opportunity of being prayed for by two of their biggest role models and influences, and also gets to work plus fraternise with them closely all at the budding stage of their careers? Well, there is someone whose case is different.
Barely a month after news and video went viral showing music legend, 2baba blessing highly gifted and phenomenal HND Records’ fast-rising artiste cum producer, Demmie Vee, a new video has emerged also showing musical ancestor 9ice doing the same.
Just as fans home and abroad have continued to get seriously curious over these musical godfathers’ unblinking endorsement of the new kid on the bloc; just like 2baba,9ice has also jumped on a song by Demmie Vee.
While 2baba featured on Demmie Vee’s highly inspirational smash hit “Awesome God”, music giant 9ice recently ended a lengthy studio session with the young artiste for a remix of his trending single, “Love Me Tender” and we have the finished remix for you.
Before this remix with 9ice,the original version “Love Me Tender” song by Demmie Vee with a high definition video shot in South Africa was one of the highly played songs on Nigerian TV stations. Infact,it has gone from a Top Notch song to a Lyrics On The Go category on Hiptv,one of the most respected TV stations in Nigeria.
In this remix of “Love Me Tender”, 9ice now fondly called 'The Ancestor' by fans totally transformed the romantic/ wedding song into a highly serenading rhythm reminiscent of his usual indigenous flavour that has today made him iconic in the industry.
And of course, the boy of the moment Demmie Vee took his delivery on this remix to another level in what can best be described as simply, MAGIC!
While we wait for the official music video of the remix dropping in a matter of days, listen to the new track “Love me Tender” remix by Demmie Vee featuring 9ice and also watch the video of 9ice blessing Demmie Vee in the ancestral way.
And oh, you need to checkout the amazing studio chemistry between 9ice and this young dude in the video…
