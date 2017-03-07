Amber Rose was seen out grocery shopping with her new man, 21 Savage and son, Sebastian at a store in Los Angeles. According to TMZ, Amber and Savage have been together every day and night for the past few weeks. And he hasn’t just met his son, Amber has reportedly also taken him to meet her mom and the rest of her family.
Monday, 3 July 2017
Amber Rose and her new boo, 21 Savage go grocery shopping with her son (photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/03/2017 10:00:00 pm
