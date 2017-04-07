Always go around with a valid ID card- Lagos state Police command advises Ikorodu residents

The Lagos state police command has released a statement advising residents of Ikorodu community to always have a valid ID card with them when going about their lawful businesses. According to the statement released by the force Public Relations Officer, ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole, this has become necessary following the series of operations lined up in the area by the state police command led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations.
Ikorodu has in the last one week, witnessed an increase in acts of jungle justice. Just last weekend, five persons including a Master of Ceremony, Chinedu Paul aka Think 2ice, were lynched and burnt to death by some angry Ikorodu residents who mistook them for members of the notorious cult group, Badoo, that have been attacking the community for over a year now.
Read the statement released by the state police command below
The Lagos state police command would like to inform members of the public especially residents in ikorodu and environs,that from henceforth everybody moving around that part of the state, residents, students or workers should always have on them a valid form of identification.
This has become important and necessary because of the series of police operations lined up in the area by the Lagos state police command led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of operations.
The Lagos state police command is deeply concerned about the criminal activities in the area which is not only unlawful but also affecting the integrity of the state.
The planned police operations demands residents to carry on them a valid form of identification which will be verified, in order not to be restricted or face apprehension as adequate security arrangements have been put in place for the safety of every Nigerian throughout the state by the police and other security agencies.
This order takes immediate effect from the 4th of July 2017.
Signed
ASP Olarinde Famous-Cole
Police public relations officer
Lagos State Police Command.
4th of July 2017
