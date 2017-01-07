Akefada Int’l Ltd showcases affordable royalty homes

Creating standing relationship built on customer service, honesty and integrity, Akefada International Limited, which was incorporated as a real estate and investment firm in 2010 has distinctly stood out to provide satisfactory services to clients through Royalty Homes.
Akefada Int’l Ltd. develop acres of land for estates (Residential, commercial and Retail), build the best, most cost-effective high-quality custom homes that technology is capable of producing and offer clients individual home or community building services that are in line with government’s housing schemes.
Customers can acquire plot of Land selling for N850,000 installment with an Initial Deposit of Between N50,000 - N150,000 after which the Balance will be spread for 12 months equal instalments at Royalty Homes, Agbara/Igbesa. While its selling for N720,000 outrightly or cash down.
Royalty Homes, Lakowe/Lekki; plot of Land is selling for N4,000,000 installment with an Initial Deposit of Between N250,000 - N1,000,000 after which the Balance will be spread for 12 months equal installments. While its selling for N3,500,000 outrightly or cash down.
Royalty Homes, Agbowa/Ikorodu; plot of Land is selling for N600,000 installment with an Initial Deposit of Between N50,000 - N100,000 after which the Balance will be spread for 12 months equal installments. While its selling for N500,000 outrightly or cash down.
Located at 248, Ikorodu Road, Obanikoro Bus Stop, in Lagos, Akefada International Limited have a vision to be a world class home service provider by the year 2050 that would be an authority in the retail, commercial and residential real estate business in view of our passion to provide shelter and business place for people of different classes.
For inquiries, contact, Tel; +234-803-231-66-24, +234-802-838-0781
E-mail; akefadainternational@gmail.com or akeredoluekun2@gmail.com
Website; www.akefadainternational.com | Instagram; @Royaltyhomesnigeria
