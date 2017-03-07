 Aisha Buhari returns to London to visit President Buhari | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 3 July 2017

Aisha Buhari returns to London to visit President Buhari

Wife of President Buhari, Aisha Buhari, is on her way to London to visit her husband, President Buhari, who is currently on medical leave there. According to a statement issued by the director of information, office of the wife of the president, Suleiman Haruna today, Mrs Buhari would stop over at Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, en route London.

“She is expected to stop over at Addis Ababa, to make a symbolic appearance at the meeting of the Organization of African First Ladies against HIV/AIDS (OAFLA) on Monday 3rd July, 2017. She will join other members to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the organisation and use the opportunity to reiterate the voting rights of Nigeria in the upcoming elections of the organisation. She will continue her journey to the United Kingdom on Tuesday, 4th July, 2017. She will convey to the President the best wishes of Nigerians and their fervent prayers for his quick recovery.”
The statement read Mrs Buhari traveled to London to see President Buhari on May 30th and returned to Nigeria on June 6th.
Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, last week, alleged that she was not allowed to see President Buhari when she was in  the UK.
