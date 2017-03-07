 Africa Development Bank DG dies after collapsing in her office | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 3 July 2017

Africa Development Bank DG dies after collapsing in her office

African Development Bank (AfDB) director-general for Southern Africa, Dr Tonia Kandiero, has died after collapsing in her office in Pretoria, South Africa.

AfDB Malawi’s Benson Nkhoma, who confirmed her death said AfDB was still investigating the cause of death, but she had “complained of health issues” prior to her collapse on Wednesday night, June 28.

According to Nkhoma, arrangements were being made to have her body repatriated to her country, Malawi for burial.

Kandiero, who took up the post in November 2016, was tasked with development and business delivery in the region.

Before joining the bank, Kandiero had worked for SA Treasury, first as director of trade and macroeconomic policy, and later as director for global development policy and international economics.

She studied at Morehead State University and Howard University in the US, and held a PhD in economics.

Posted by at 7/03/2017 02:53:00 pm

3 comments:

OSINANL said...

RIP TO HER

3 July 2017 at 15:03
Ifeoma Ekewuba said...

Beautiful woman.
May her soul RIP, Amen.

3 July 2017 at 15:08
Vivian Reginalds said...

pretty woman, RIP
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

3 July 2017 at 15:10

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts