 Adorable photo of woman and a Gorilla watching videos on her phone at a zoo

Monday, 3 July 2017

Adorable photo of woman and a Gorilla watching videos on her phone at a zoo

The adorable moment a woman was seen bonding with a gorilla at a zoo in Kentucky was captured on a mobile phone. The woman and the gorilla could pass for friends as they leaned in to watch a video together on the woman's phone.



The gorilla seemed so engrossed in what it was watching and Lindsey Costello's post on Instagram later confirmed what the picture already showed --  the gorilla was having a great time. She said an older woman had been showing the gorilla videos when she arrived at the enclosure and took over.

She wrote: "My new friend and I enjoy watching videos of baby gorillas."

Lindsey said the gorilla enjoyed watching the videos of baby gorillas and even appeared to make it clear when he wanted to watch a new video by making a swiping motion with his hand.
