Adorable photo of woman and a Gorilla watching videos on her phone at a zoo

The gorilla seemed so engrossed in what it was watching and Lindsey Costello's post on Instagram later confirmed what the picture already showed -- the gorilla was having a great time. She said an older woman had been showing the gorilla videos when she arrived at the enclosure and took over.
She wrote: "My new friend and I enjoy watching videos of baby gorillas."
Lindsey said the gorilla enjoyed watching the videos of baby gorillas and even appeared to make it clear when he wanted to watch a new video by making a swiping motion with his hand.
No comments:
Post a Comment