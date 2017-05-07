 Adorable photo of 120-year-old Nigerian twin grannies | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 5 July 2017

Adorable photo of 120-year-old Nigerian twin grannies

This beautiful photo of these Nigerian twin grannies aged 120 was shared by a Facebook user, Nnamdi Avinadav Offorbuike, with the caption:

'If Igbo's really killed twins.....how come we have these beautiful grannies here still alive today and are 120 years old.....(if calculated well) I never believed the story of Igbos killing twins.'
Posted by at 7/05/2017 04:22:00 pm

3 comments:

Udolisa Ugochukwu said...

👏👏👏👏👏👏...God is great

5 July 2017 at 16:43
Anonymous said...

Don't be ignorant...That some parts of igboland did doesn't mean every part did it..so maybe they were not born in the part they were killing ..simple ..but yes they did kill in some parts also in calabar area but not all areas

5 July 2017 at 16:43
James said...

It was in Calabar that twins were killed. Who ever said it was Igbos? Fuck!

5 July 2017 at 16:45

Post a Comment

