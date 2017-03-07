Actress and Business woman Chika Ike gets accepted into Harvard

Actress and Business woman Chika Ike has been accepted into Harvard. She announced it today on instagram with the write up;
I finally got accepted into Harvard business school for my masters. After trying for 5 years and being rejected..Yes ! The prestigious Ivy League University... Yippee. I'm super excited....The good part is it's an executive study so I can work (as an actress, Tv host and CEO)
and school...I started business at age 17 and I've been doing this solely on self knowledge and instincts , I think it's time to horn my business skills from the mother of all business schools so I can have a sustainable company . .... God is awesome, he has done so much for me , looking at all my achievements so far .His grace has been with me all through. Doors that people said will never open , opened for my sake . May he give you a blessing that looks like a lie such that people will question your blessings because of its magnitude . May your Enemies be confused and in awe of your blessings . May he give you reasons to smile as you rise in style and in glory .God is no respecter of man and doesn't care how anyone feels about your blessings. My story so far has truly been his divine Grace...... one advice ...Never ever give up!
Congrates
Good for her! She was very active on the halleluyah challenge. Glad to read her testimony here even though she did not thank ash tag olowogboro
Chika it's "hone my business skills" not "horn my ....."
Harvard eh?
Amen...happy for u
Wow congratulations and thanks for your advice.
Wow! Good News to her.
And they keep calling god.... Ok congrat babe, i wish i could fuck you though because you look hot and sexy on those sweet loving dress that is kinder arousing me right now...
Good for her, congrats Chika. Though I'm not your fan, but I must commend your ambition in life.
