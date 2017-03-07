"The Sun is still the Best photo Filter, makes your Skin Flawless, spotless and Blemish Free. It is Nigerian girls Bleaching Association(NGBA) worst Enemy. Keep bleaching from black to yellow my sister, but don't Forget that 70% of failed Marriages in Nigeria comes from girls that Bleach.
After they'll write Cowbell Milk Essay competition about how their Marriage Crashed and their fellow Bleaching Mama's Comment "Awww you're such a Strong woman" Umu Iberibe.. Shout out to all the Beautiful dark skin ladies and the Original God made light skin girls. God bless y'all for being Original."
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 3 July 2017
'70% of failed Marriages in Nigeria comes from girls that bleach' - Nigerian man insists
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/03/2017 04:52:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment