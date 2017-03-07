 '70% of failed Marriages in Nigeria comes from girls that bleach' - Nigerian man insists | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 3 July 2017

'70% of failed Marriages in Nigeria comes from girls that bleach' - Nigerian man insists

A Nigerian man, Ezeugo David took to his Instagram page to make this unfounded statement. According to him;
"The Sun is still the Best photo Filter, makes your Skin Flawless, spotless and Blemish Free. It is Nigerian girls Bleaching Association(NGBA) worst Enemy. Keep bleaching from black to yellow my sister, but don't Forget that 70% of failed Marriages in Nigeria comes from girls that Bleach.
After they'll write Cowbell Milk Essay competition about how their Marriage Crashed and their fellow Bleaching Mama's Comment "Awww you're such a Strong woman" Umu Iberibe.. Shout out to all the Beautiful dark skin ladies and the Original God made light skin girls. God bless y'all for being Original."
Posted by at 7/03/2017 04:52:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts