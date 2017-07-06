6 months pregnant Sarah Stage talks about her second pregnancy and Photoshop accusations

When asked how she feels about people criticizing her online, she said that:
"Of course comments about endangering my baby can be hurtful, but I also understand that social media has always been full of internet trolls so it's nothing new. I think because I also post without videos, I don't really see many comments about Photoshop."
"As for working out while pregnant, every expecting mother should definitely check with their doctor before doing any workout because everyone has their own limit," "My doctor says it perfectly fine for me to continue to exercise while pregnant and encourages it!She added:
"I might crave a cheeseburger one day and a doughnut the next," she shared.
"I think it's important to not restrict yourself too much especially while pregnant! Here and there, cheat meals are perfectly fine by me."
|Surge at 9 months preggo with her Son Hunter
Eek!! #6MonthsPregnant this week! 👶🏻 Doing some at home workouts from my Fitness ebook 💪🏼📲(LINK IN BIO) #momlife with a toddler is crazy but #NoExcuses right? Also, some of you asked about healthy snack options and I love @proteinworld bars they are great for on the go! ALSO, Baby is perfectly fine in my tummy nice and safe while I work out. My doctor has given me the OK to continue exercising while pregnant but if you're expecting please check with your dr. first since everyone is different !
5 comments:
The kid is so cute.
Ah. I no get liver
... Merited happiness
Oh so it was this lady dat had a small tummy at nine month. I remember. So the trend continues to second pregnancy, make she kontinue period
Awww sweet mother and troublesome Lil sweet baby
