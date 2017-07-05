5 family members die after having a meal of Jollof rice in Imo State

Mr. Vitalis Nwosu, his wife, Obianuju, and their three children, Chinonso, Chinasa and Odimnobi had eaten jollof rice for dinner served by Mrs Obianuju Nwosu. Soon after eating, they started having stomach pain, stooling and vomiting, Vanguard reports. The children began to experience the symptoms first and they were taken to a hospital but did not make it.
A villager recounted the incident: “The children were the initial complainants and their parents quickly moved them to a nearby private hospital (names withheld). Every effort made to save them failed as they died one after the other.”
Soon after the children died, the parents came down with the same symptoms and were taken to a hospital where they died. Their remains of the deceased have been deposited at Adam Mortuary, Ugiri. Two other members of the family, who joined in eating the meal survived.
Reacting to the incident, the deceased’s first son, Mr. Chukwuemeka Nwosu, told newsmen that he was not at home when the incident occurred. Chukwuemeka said that he suspected foul play. He alleged that his parents and siblings must have been poisoned by a relation over a protracted family matter and urged the security agencies to thoroughly investigate the incident.
