5% discount on WestWood Park Estate Phase 2

1) Orange Ville Estate
(2) Arium Estate
(1) The Orange Ville Estate Ogombo, Ajah Lekki, features many things that will suit any family: local community, schools and business districts.
Get yourself surrounded by the stunning views opening around and enjoy relaxed atmosphere of the place.
LOCATION AND ACCESSIBILITIES
The Estate is Located in the Ogombo area (around abraham adesanya) of new Lagos smart city with fantastic recreational facilities. Access to road and electricity is one of the most important spots in Orange View Estate which is why it is made so modern and cozy.
INCREDIBLE INVESTMENT
The Orange Ville Estate stands as a great opportunity to invest. Don’t miss this golden opportunity, Give us a call at Landwey Investment Limited. The Orange Ville Estate location is Lagos perfect investment area with over 500% investment increase quarterly.
PRICE : 9,000,000 naira per plot (nine million, five hundred thousand naira)
TITLE : c of o
(2) ARIUM ESTATE ,Abijo with c of o
Inspired by the International Premium Real Estate Group, Arium Estate is proposed to be a sophisticated and luxurious land space with fast and speedy developments that reflects that magical merging of inspiration and architecture.
To be created by the renowned architectural company Jefferson Cole and Services PMC Builders, the estate is a masterpiece of design and craftsmanship featuring magnificent layout, electronic gate entrance, Visitors Park, green area, e.t.c. LOCATION: The Arium Estate is situated at Abijo GRA, beside Nicon town II, Off Lekki-Epe Expressway Lagos State.
ESTATE FEATURES INCLUDE:
* Good road network
* Gated & Secured environment
* Sports Corridors
* Landscaping
* Shopping centers
* Street light
WHY YOU MUST BUY INTO ARIUM ESTATE
* The estate will appreciate by over 150% in 12 months
* Excellent location
* Excellent facilities
* Good title
* Free from any known Government acquisition
TITLE: C of O
PRICE: N7 million
Payment Plans available!!!
