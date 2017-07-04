 4 die in robbery attack in Ajah, Lagos (photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Tuesday, 4 July 2017

4 die in robbery attack in Ajah, Lagos (photos)

A robbery attack took place today in Ajah, Lagos state, leaving 4 persons dead, Facebook user Fanta Boy Ekwem reports. The attack occurred this evening and resulted in a gun battle between the robbers and the Nigerian Army.

Two passengers caught in the crossfire were shot dead and two of the robbers were also killed. Photos of the result of the gun battle shows a red car with glass shattered by bullets and a bullet hole in the body of the car. The innocent people killed include one female and one male civilian. See the sad graphic photos after the cut...



Posted by at 7/04/2017 09:17:00 pm

2 comments:

Eddy Ogbunambala said...

RIP

4 July 2017 at 21:26
Anonymous said...

Please I need help in paying my school fees,the school fees portal is closing by Friday and if I don't pay up by Friday I will loose my admission, and my exam starts 3rd week of this July. please have compassion on me in helping me out.Culataoye@gmail.com

4 July 2017 at 21:27

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts