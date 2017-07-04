Two passengers caught in the crossfire were shot dead and two of the robbers were also killed. Photos of the result of the gun battle shows a red car with glass shattered by bullets and a bullet hole in the body of the car. The innocent people killed include one female and one male civilian. See the sad graphic photos after the cut...
Tuesday, 4 July 2017
4 die in robbery attack in Ajah, Lagos (photos)
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 7/04/2017 09:17:00 pm
2 comments:
RIP
