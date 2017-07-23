 23-year old Nigerian lady emerges best graduating student in India | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 1 July 2017

23-year old Nigerian lady emerges best graduating student in India

Samiat Owo-Alade, a 23-year old Nigerian lady has emerged the Best Graduating Pharmacy student at the Rajiv Ghandi University of Health Sciences in far away India.
Samiat, an indigene of Ikorodu, Lagos State couldn't hide her excitement after receiving her final semester result for 2016/17 academic session early this week. She broke the good news to her friends on social media saying "I made it! I made Islam proud! I made Nigeria proud. Alhamdulillah, rejoice with me as I emerge the best graduating student in my department."

She has the highest score of 75.5 % after spending more than 4years in Ghandi's country, known to be one of the best countries in Pharmacy.

In a chat with LIB, Samiat said 'my dad, Qasim Owo-Alade has always been there for me psychologically and financially. He kept on encouraging me. He wanted me to be a medical doctor or an engineer while I wanted to become an Astronaut, but to the glory of Allah, I am here today as pharmacist."

Speaking on her future plans, Samiat said, "I intend to have an industry, with a standard research and development centre that will involve animals and human volunteers. I realise that Nigerians lack continuous researches. Our government does not encourage researches. That's why I plan to complement government's effort by creating jobs rather than work under someone".
