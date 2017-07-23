23-year old Nigerian lady emerges best graduating student in India

Samiat, an indigene of Ikorodu, Lagos State couldn't hide her excitement after receiving her final semester result for 2016/17 academic session early this week. She broke the good news to her friends on social media saying "I made it! I made Islam proud! I made Nigeria proud. Alhamdulillah, rejoice with me as I emerge the best graduating student in my department."
She has the highest score of 75.5 % after spending more than 4years in Ghandi's country, known to be one of the best countries in Pharmacy.
In a chat with LIB, Samiat said 'my dad, Qasim Owo-Alade has always been there for me psychologically and financially. He kept on encouraging me. He wanted me to be a medical doctor or an engineer while I wanted to become an Astronaut, but to the glory of Allah, I am here today as pharmacist."
Speaking on her future plans, Samiat said, "I intend to have an industry, with a standard research and development centre that will involve animals and human volunteers. I realise that Nigerians lack continuous researches. Our government does not encourage researches. That's why I plan to complement government's effort by creating jobs rather than work under someone".
No comments:
Post a Comment